Heart attacks in the cold

It may surprise you but cold temperatures and heart attacks are in fact linked. Outdoor activities such as shoveling your driveway could lead to a heart attack due to the cold weather and physical stress on your body.
According to Northwestern Medicine, the cold causes blood vessels to contract which raises your blood pressure, increasing your risk for a heart attack or stroke. Your body works extra hard in the cold to maintain a healthy body temperature.
Especially when performing a physical activity in dangerously cold temperatures, it can cause accidental hypothermia. Symptoms to look out for include chest pain, dizziness, shortness of breath or numbness and sudden fatigue.
Listen to your body and avoid consuming alcohol before or after any outdoor physical activity. If you end up outside shoveling, make sure to bundle up and don't shovel too much snow at one time.