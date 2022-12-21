 Skip to main content
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THURSDAY
TO MIDNIGHT CST THURSDAY NIGHT...
...WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THURSDAY TO
NOON CST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...For the Wind Chill Warning, dangerously cold wind
chills expected. Wind chills as low as 25 below zero. For the
Winter Weather Advisory, snow expected. Total snow
accumulations of up to two inches. Winds gusting as high as 40
mph.

* WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois, southwest Indiana and
western Kentucky.

* WHEN...For the Wind Chill Warning, from 6 PM Thursday to noon
CST Friday. For the Winter Weather Advisory, from 2 PM
Thursday to midnight CST Thursday night.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing
snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. The
cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as
little as 30 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you
wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

&&

Heart attacks in the cold

  • Updated
  • 0

Theres an increase chance of suffering from a heart attack through activities like shoveling your driveway due to the cold temperatures

It may surprise you but cold temperatures and heart attacks are in fact linked. Outdoor activities such as shoveling your driveway could lead to a heart attack due to the cold weather and physical stress on your body. 

According to Northwestern Medicine, the cold causes blood vessels to contract which raises your blood pressure, increasing your risk for a heart attack or stroke. Your body works extra hard in the cold to maintain a healthy body temperature.

Especially when performing a physical activity in dangerously cold temperatures, it can cause accidental hypothermia. Symptoms to look out for include chest pain, dizziness, shortness of breath or numbness and sudden fatigue. 

Listen to your body and avoid consuming alcohol before or after any outdoor physical activity. If you end up outside shoveling, make sure to bundle up and don't shovel too much snow at one time. 

