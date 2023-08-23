 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT
/11 PM EDT/ FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to
110. Isolated locations may be higher.

* WHERE...Portions of southwest Indiana and western Kentucky.

* WHEN...Until 10 PM CDT /11 PM EDT/ Friday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing if you can.
To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and
Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks
in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by
heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke
is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Heat won't stall annual 'Frog Follies' hot-rod car show

  • 0

Evansville (WEVV)- The classic cars expected to rumble into the Tri-State this weekend are known as hot rods. This year during the 48th Frog Follies, the cars will certainly live up to that namesake with temperatures expected to reach near the triple digits.

The event is scheduled to run Friday through Sunday (Aug. 25-27) at the Vanderburgh 4-H Center.

Organizers estimate nearly 3,000 street rods will be there along with food and live music.

Admission is $7 per person and those 12 and younger get in free.

For more information and a full list of activities, click here to visit the event's website.

Download the free 44News apps to get the latest stories and alerts sent straight to your mobile device