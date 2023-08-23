Heat won't stall annual 'Frog Follies' hot-rod car show

Evansville (WEVV)- The classic cars expected to rumble into the Tri-State this weekend are known as hot rods. This year during the 48th Frog Follies, the cars will certainly live up to that namesake with temperatures expected to reach near the triple digits.

The event is scheduled to run Friday through Sunday (Aug. 25-27) at the Vanderburgh 4-H Center.

Organizers estimate nearly 3,000 street rods will be there along with food and live music.

Admission is $7 per person and those 12 and younger get in free.

For more information and a full list of activities, visit the event's website.