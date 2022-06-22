Heavy police presence in Lynnville, possibly seeking an armed and dangerous fugitive

Police may have tracked down fugitive Michael White in Warrick County.
Right now, we've confirmed that multiple law enforcement agencies are in Lynnville looking for White.
White is currently wanted on multiple felony warrants, including drug dealing charges. He is considered armed and dangerous.
As of late Wednesday evening, police were in the area where they think White might be hiding out.
Police are warning people to stay inside their homes until the situation is resolved.
We have a crew headed to the scene and will bring you more information as soon as get it confirmed.