Heavy Police Presence on Evansville's West Side

  • Updated
  • 0
Search Warrant
El'Agance Shemwell

Multiple agencies including EPD's SWAT Team responded to a home on West Michigan and Wabash St. to execute a search warrant. 

A Sheriff Deputy on scene says this investigation is in connection with the suspect that is still on the loose, following a pursuit that ended in a crash in Vanderburgh County Wednesday.  

Thursday evening, Deputies got a search warrant for the home where the suspect was believed to be hiding out.
 
According to EPD Sgt. Anna Gray, when deputies tried to execute the search warrant, multiple people inside the home refused to exit.

Our crews on scene says those individuals were brought out of the home in handcuffs. 

The person they were looking for, was not inside. 

We are working to get a description of the suspect. 

Stick with 44News on air and online as we work to learn more on this developing story. 

