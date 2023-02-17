 Skip to main content
Heavy smoke and flames reported in Henderson house fire

Henderson Police Department photo of Friday morning house fire on North Green Street

Firefighters in Henderson, Kentucky are responding to reports of heavy smoke and flames at a home on North Green Street.

The Henderson Fire Department said around 9:20 a.m. that crews were on their way to a home on North Green Street near 8th Street.

HFD says the first arriving officer reported heavy smoke and flames coming from the home. They say smoke is moving low across Green Street causing visibility issues, so the street will be closed until that situation clears.

The public is being asked to avoid the area while emergency crews work to resolve the situation.

No other details are available right now but you can stay with us on-air and online for updates.

