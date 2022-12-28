Heidi Carter Class A Misdemeanor Sentencing

Heidi Carter has been sentenced for her class A misdemeanor of possessing a gun as a felon regarding an incident that occurred back in October of 2021.
Her charges of rape and criminal confinement ended in mistrial earlier this month. She was sentenced to one year for the misdemeanor, but has already served over 400 days.
The incident occurred when Carter invited a man and woman she met online to engage in sexual activity. When her then boyfriend at the time, Carry Hammond walked in on the three, became angry and struck the couple with a baseball bat.
According to authorities, Carter assisted by holding the couple at gunpoint, and instructed Hammond to rape the woman. Carter was shown leaving the house multiple times, which resulted in the man later being killed by Hammond.
The state plans to refile her murder charges on January 12th at 9:00 a.m. Her new jury trial will commence in February.