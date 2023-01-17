Heidi Carter murder charges refiled by prosecution; court date set

A Vanderburgh County judge has allowed prosecutors to re-file murder charges in the case of Heidi Carter.
Her original murder charges were dropped ahead of her last trial back in November of 2022. That trial ended in a mistrial, due to a hung jury.
The judge in this case has denied the defenses motion to dismiss the murder charges.
Defense attorneys believed there was basis for vindictive prosecution, arguing that there should be no re-filing of the murder charges, based on there being no new evidence in the case.
However, the prosecution argued that since a hung jury caused the mistrial, there are grounds to re-file the murder charges, based on previous court cases.
44News spoke to Stan Levco with the prosecution's office, who said they expect the facts in the case to remain the same. "I don't anticipate that it will be much different, you can never do it exactly the same, but I think the evidence is going to essentially come out the same way it did last time" said Levco.
The trial stems from a bizarre rape and murder incident dating back to 2021. According to EPD, Carter invited a man and woman to a home she shared with her then-boyfriend Carey Hammond, who was not home when the encounter began.
According to investigators, Hammond came home to find his girlfriend Heidi in bed with the man and women. He then became enraged and allegedly hit both the male and female victims in the head with a baseball bat. That's when investigators say that Heidi Carter held the female victim at gunpoint, while Hammond sexually assaulted her.
She was sentenced to one year for a misdemeanor gun charge related to the case, but has already served over 400 days in the Vanderburgh County Jail.
Her next court appearance is scheduled for February 13th.