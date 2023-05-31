Henderson announces entertainment district will allow open carry of alcoholic beverages within boundaries

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEVV) — The City of Henderson has announced the creation of “The Sunset District” which will allow alcoholic drinks to be openly carried within certain areas of downtown.
This will allow those in Downtown Henderson bars and restaurants the freedom to walk around and discover what the downtown community has to offer, with an alcoholic "to go" beverage in hand.
Branded plastic cups can be purchased at participating bars and restaurants and filled with an alcoholic drink “to go”. Patrons will also need to obtain a Sunset District armband after showing they’re 21 or older.
The Sunset District begins at Elm Street between First Street and Third Street and stretches to Audubon Mill Park, but does not include the remainder of the Henderson Riverfront.
Signs will be in place to clearly designate the boundaries of where you can and cannot bring your alcoholic drink.
Some of the rules for The Sunset District include:
- Alcohol must be purchased from a permitted licensed alcohol vendor within The Sunset District.
- No alcohol may be brought into The Sunset District from outside sources.
- Patrons walking with their beverage must use The Sunset District approved cups and must wear a Sunset District arm band issued at the time of purchase of the alcohol.
- Alcohol may not be taken outside The Sunset District for any reason.
The first event to make use of The Sunset District will take place after the conclusion of Porchfest on Saturday, June 3rd. The hours will be 4:00 p.m. to 11 p.m.
For more rules and general information on The Sunset District, you can visit hendersonky.gov