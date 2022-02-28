Henderson Appoints Acting Police Chief

Henderson Police will have a new acting police chief on Tuesday.
Henderson City Manager Buzzy Newman announced that Deputy Police Chief Sean McKinney will become the Acting Police Chief.
McKinney replaces Heath Cox, who retires Monday.
McKinney has served with Henderson Police two different times, including as Deputy Police Chief since July 1st, 2019.
He also worked for Kentucky State Police for 17 1/2 years as a sergeant, lieutenant, and captain.
City Manager Newman said work has begun on the process and timeline for hiring a permanent replacement for Cox.