Missing Henderson Man Found in Illinois

George Pike via Henderson Emergency Management

 

Update: The Henderson Emergency Management says 86-year-old George Pike was located in Illinois.

No other information was released.

Original Story:

Authorities in Henderson, Kentucky, are asking for the public's help in a search for a missing man.

Officials Henderson Emergency Management sent out the request for assistance in finding 86-year-old George Pike on Wednesday.

According to a release from Henderson Emergency Management Director Kenny Garrett, Pike was last seen at home in the north end of Henderson. That was around 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, April 12.

Garrett says Pike was driving a red 2009 Nissan Altima, and that he was headed to the Vanderburgh 4-H Center, which is off of E. Boonville-New Harmony Road in Evansville, Indiana.

Pike is described as having a medium build, weighing around 186 lbs. They say he has brown eyes and is about 5'10'' tall.

Authorities say he was last wearing khaki pants with a brown/white striped shirt and blue jacket.

If you see Pike you're asked to call your local 911 center immediately.

