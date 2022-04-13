Missing Henderson Man Found in Illinois

Update: The Henderson Emergency Management says 86-year-old George Pike was located in Illinois.
No other information was released.
Original Story:
Authorities in Henderson, Kentucky, are asking for the public's help in a search for a missing man.
Officials Henderson Emergency Management sent out the request for assistance in finding 86-year-old George Pike on Wednesday.
According to a release from Henderson Emergency Management Director Kenny Garrett, Pike was last seen at home in the north end of Henderson. That was around 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, April 12.
Garrett says Pike was driving a red 2009 Nissan Altima, and that he was headed to the Vanderburgh 4-H Center, which is off of E. Boonville-New Harmony Road in Evansville, Indiana.
Pike is described as having a medium build, weighing around 186 lbs. They say he has brown eyes and is about 5'10'' tall.
Authorities say he was last wearing khaki pants with a brown/white striped shirt and blue jacket.
If you see Pike you're asked to call your local 911 center immediately.