Henderson authorities offer scam prevention tips

Henderson authorities say they have responded to multiple scams this week.
Authorities say all scams have one thing in common; they sound too good to be true.
The Henderson Police Department shared a few things they say you should know to prevent being scammed.
Authorities say scammers will request you send money/gift cards/PayPal/Venmo information to receive a prize you often have not signed up for.
Officials say scammers can change the name on a caller ID to make it appear they are with the company they claim to be with.
According to authorities, scammers will identify themselves as a federal agency or law enforcement to threaten to arrest you and ask for information such as a social security number, date of birth, etc.
Authorities say do not give out personal information or send money or gift cards to companies who seek you out by telephone. Once that information or money transfer is completed, local law enforcement are not able to help since companies are often overseas, unidentifiable, or not legitimate, authorities say.