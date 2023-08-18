Henderson business needs public's help after smoker stolen Thursday evening

UPDATE: ChefWhat BBQ has announced that the smoker was returned as of 7:15 am Friday Morning.
EARLIER...
A Henderson, Kentucky business has turned to the public for help in the recovery of equipment.
ChefWhat BBQ & MORE posted video on Facebook of a man arriving to the back of the business Thursday evening in a blue pickup truck and stealing the BBQ restaurant's smoker.
In the Facebook post Friday morning, the business has asked for the smoker to be returned.
"If anyone knows this guy tell him to bring my smoker back he stole last night. Return it where he found it and I won't turn this over to police. We all make mistakes, here's his chance to fix this one," said in the post.
In the video, under the timestamp of 7:49 PM, a man pulled up in a blue pickup truck to a drive behind the business. In the video, the man wore a sleeve-less shirt and a baseball cap. He got out of the truck, went around away from the camera, and placed the smoker into the back of his pickup truck. He then gets back into the truck and pulls out of the drive.
If anyone has information related to the theft, they are asked to call the restaurant at 270-212-0742