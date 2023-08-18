 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY AFTERNOON
THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values of
105 to 110 expected.

* WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois, southwest Indiana and
western Kentucky.

* WHEN...From Monday afternoon through Thursday evening.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...This will likely be the worst heat wave
we have experienced this summer in terms of duration. The
multiple day aspect of this excessive heat will add to the
impact.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this
situation. Be prepared to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-
conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives
and neighbors.

Young children and pets should never be left unattended in
vehicles under any circumstances. This is especially true during
warm or hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal
temperatures in a matter of minutes.

&&

Henderson business needs public's help after smoker stolen Thursday evening

  • Updated
  • 0
ChefWhat Theft

UPDATE:  ChefWhat BBQ has announced that the smoker was returned as of 7:15 am Friday Morning.

EARLIER...

A Henderson, Kentucky business has turned to the public for help in the recovery of equipment.

ChefWhat BBQ & MORE posted video on Facebook of a man arriving to the back of the business Thursday evening in a blue pickup truck and stealing the BBQ restaurant's smoker.

In the Facebook post Friday morning, the business has asked for the smoker to be returned.

"If anyone knows this guy tell him to bring my smoker back he stole last night.  Return it where he found it and I won't turn this over to police.  We all make mistakes, here's his chance to fix this one," said in the post.

In the video, under the timestamp of 7:49 PM, a man pulled up in a blue pickup truck to a drive behind the business.  In the video, the man wore a sleeve-less shirt and a baseball cap.  He got out of the truck, went around away from the camera, and placed the smoker into the back of his pickup truck.  He then gets back into the truck and pulls out of the drive.

If anyone has information related to the theft, they are asked to call the restaurant at 270-212-0742

Pic Of Suspect from ChefWhat Theft