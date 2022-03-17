Henderson Church Filling Donation Buckets With Supplies for Ukraine Refugees

The Henderson Church of Christ in Henderson, Kentucky, says it's collecting donation buckets in an effort to aid Ukrainian refugees.
The church is partnering up with "Healing Hands International" in Nashville, Tennessee, to deliver buckets of basic necessities to Ukrainian refugees fleeing their homes from the Russian invasion.
Community members are invited to join in on the church's efforts by filling up buckets and dropping them off at the church.
“The people of Ukraine are leaving everything they own behind as they flee for the safety of their families,” says minister David Salisbury. “We hope that these kits can provide some comfort and stability as citizens of Ukraine strive to keep their families together and safe. Scripture teaches us not only to pray for the refugees but also to serve and to care for them.”
The church says the buckets can be filled with things like meal and cooking supplies, basic hygiene kits, cleaning supplies, and other household goods and will be shipped to Nashville to be flown to refugees in Romania, Croatia, and Poland.
Buckets should be filled and dropped at the church at 1202 N. Green Street in Henderson by Sunday, March 27. Buckets can be purchased or picked up from the church (while supplies last) at 1202 N. Green Street in Henderson by calling the office at 270-827-1037.
You can see a full list of items to fill the buckets with in the PDF document below.