Henderson city officials break ground on new youth sports complex

Henderson city officials gathered today to break ground on an all new sports complex. The new complex will be located just off of Airline Road, near Victory Christian Center.
It will serve as a new location for youth sports leagues.
Phase 1 of the sports complex will include four 200-foot baseball/softball fields, one multipurpose field, a concession stand, along with a maintenance building and parking areas.
Henderson officials say that Phase 2 of the project is tentative, and will require help from the community down the road.
According to new Henderson mayor Brad Staton, "we’re going to be able to accommodate softball, we're doing things to help better accommodate soccer and football, and even sports that aren't present in our area yet, like lacrosse and field hockey. So were going to have a project at the end of the day that is going to grow over time and will fit our community very well in the future."
The city of Henderson was awarded a bid of ten point five million dollars for construction of the new project.
Henderson officials believe that construction will be completed on Phase 1 of the new complex around spring of 2024.