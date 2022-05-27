 Skip to main content
Henderson Co. Schools set to kick off summer meal program in June

Jake Thomas

The Henderson County Schools Child Nutrition Department will host a Summer Meal Kickoff on Wednesday, June 1st at the North Middle School football field from 11:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m.

Meals will be provided for students as well as fun activities with Daniel’s Fun Foam Factory, a bounce house, giant connect 4 game, corn hole, and the Henderson County Public Library Children and Teens Department.

The Summer Meal Curbside Pickup program is every Thursday and will officially begin on Thursday, June 2nd from 11:00 am - 1:00 pm at the following locations:

  • Bend Gate Elementary School

  • East Heights Elementary School

  • Spottsville Elementary School

  • Thelma B. Johnson Early Learning Center

  • AB Chandler Elementary (11:15 - 11:45 am look for the school bus)

 

Additional Community Locations:

Tuesdays

*beginning May 31st

River Valley Behavioral Health - 618 N Green St, Henderson, (11:00 - 11:30 a.m.)

 

Wednesdays

*beginning June 1st

River Valley Behavioral Health - 455 Klutey Park Plaza, Henderson (11:00 - 11:30 a.m.)

Cambridge Apartments (11:45 am - 12:05 pm)

Henderson Station Apartments (11 - 11:15 am)

 

Thursdays

*beginning June 2nd

River Valley Behavioral Health - 205 Hwy 284, Henderson, (11:00 - 11:30 a.m.)

Henderson Hotel - (10:45 - 11:00 a.m.)

 

Wednesdays

*beginning June 8th

Carriage Mobile Home Park (10:45 - 11:00 a.m.)

Presidential Mobile Home Park (11:00 - 11:15 a.m.)

Woodsview Apartments (11:30 - 11:45 am)

Canoe Creek Apartments (formally Fair Acres) (11:45 am - 12:00 p.m.)

 

Thursdays

*beginning June 9th

Harding Trailer Park (10:45 - 11:00 a.m.)

Shadytree Mobile Home Park (11:10 - 11:25 a.m.)

Sunset Mobile Home Park (11:25 - 11:40 a.m.)

Saddlebrook Apartments (11:50- 12:05 p.m.)

 

Daily Meal Delivery Beginning June 1st

Boys & Girls Club Henderson County

Salvation Army

JFK Center (11:45 am - 12:30 pm)

 

Henderson County Public Library Book Mobile Park Schedule

Audubon Mill Park - 11:00 a.m. (6/7, 6/14, 6/21, 6/28)

Newman Park - 9:00 a.m. (5/31, 6/28, 7/12, 7/26)

East End Spray Park - 10:30 a.m. (5/31, 6/28, 7/12, 7/26)

Sandy Lee Watkins Park - 9:00 a.m. (6/1, 6/29, 7/13, 7/27)

Baskett Recreation Park - 10:30 a.m. (6/1, 6/29, 7/13, 7/27)

John James Audubon Park - 9:00 a.m. (6/2, 6/30, 7/14, 7/28)

Atkinson Park - 10:30 a.m. (6/2, 6/30, 7/14, 7/28)

City of Robards Park - 9:00 a.m. (6/3, 7/1, 7/15, 7/29)

Freedom Park - 10:30 a.m. (6/3, 7/1, 7/15, 7/29)

Charles Alexander Park - 9:00 a.m. (6/10, 6/24, 7/22)

The program will run through July 29th. There will be no meals the week of July 4.

