Henderson Community College Hosts Multicultural Showcase

Henderson Community College hosted their Multi-Cultural showcase Wednesday.
They asked students to "travel the world" with them as nursing students presented 24 countries.
Students received a passport to take from table to table as they were introduced to new cultures.
"Our nursing students, they have been given an assignment to take on a culture and they are suppose to immerse themselves as much as possible in that culture and find out different health care practices, beliefs, rituals, and different food in cultures," says Sarah Crick, HCC Nursing Director.
After students collected all their stamps, they were entered to win prizes.