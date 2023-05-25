Henderson community steps up to pay off seniors outstanding fees

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEVV) —
If students have any leftover fees, they cannot receive their high school diploma until its paid off. Christie Hoggard, a local mom in Henderson, felt like that was unfair and worked with the school and the community to get those fees paid for.
"I thought ok in the morning I'm going to pay somebody's bill, maybe a couple friends will see this and they'll do it too," said Hoggard. "Before you know it, I'm getting calls from people asking me can you pick up this check. I was not prepared for this but I'm so glad that it happened."
What began as a Facebook post saying she would help one child, turned into paying for every senior student that had outstanding fees. Between 5-to-6 thousand dollar in fees ranging from extracurricular activities to lunch debt to school supplies all needed to be paid off or some students wouldn't be able to receive something they've worked years for.
"I just want these kids to stay in there. I want them to hang in there and finish high school, I want them to go and do better," said Hoggard. "These fees, some of them are minor, we are going to try and work, some kids you know had a fee from the time they were in started kindergarten up to their senior year."
Parents, local businesses and even fellow students pitched in.
"Everybody deserves a diploma and I'm just really trying to help you all out," said Adriana Oath, a senior graduating from Henderson County High School.
The donations continue to pour in and will now benefit students in future years and the middle schools.
"I mean we have money floating around for all sorts of different things right now just because we brought so much awareness," said Hoggard. "There will be a trust fund started, there will be a scholarship through the high school. Now, working on the middle school so they can come in and have a fresh slate."
Due to the efforts made by Christie as well as the community, the school says every diploma is loaded up and every student will receive their diploma tonight at graduation.