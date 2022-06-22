Henderson County gets $400K to upgrade 2 parks

Projects to improve the quality of life in Henderson will soon be underway after the governor announced the county is being awarded with two grants.
Governor Andy Beshear visited Henderson to hand out the federal grant awards hat will go to improving two parks in Henderson County.
"These projects will benefit our Kentucky families and provide greater accessibility to our parks,” Gov. Beshear said.
According to the governor's office, the money will be used to fund projects at the Airline Road Sports Complex and Sandy Lee Watkins Park.
Gov. Beshear presented a $200,000 grant to the city of Henderson for the second phase of the Airline Road Sports Complex project.
According to city leaders, that project will include creating six baseball diamonds and two multi-purpose fields. It will also fund the construction of one concession area, parking lots, and lighting.
Gov. Beshear also presented $200,000 in to build two Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) compliant restroom facilities at Sandy Lee Watkins Park.
According to Henderson County leaders, the project will include underground electric lines, water lines, meters, plumbing fixtures, water heaters and the construction of the building.