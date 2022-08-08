Henderson County High School Class of 2023 invited to "Senior Sunrise" this week

Soon-to-be graduates at Henderson County High School are invited to participate in the "Senior Sunrise" this week.
Organizers say each year on the first day of school, 12th graders gather to watch the sun come up together.
The event will be held Wednesday, August 10th, with gates opening at 5:45 a.m. at Colonel Stadium.
Participants are asked to bring a chair or blanket to sit on.
The schedule will be as followed:
5:45 a.m. Gates Open
6:04 a.m. Sunrise
6:20 a.m. Prize Drawings
6:30 a.m. Senior Games
7:00 a.m. Class of 2023 Picture on the field
7:15 a.m. Senior Breakfast