Henderson County High School kicks off the first day with a Senior Sunrise event

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEVV) —The Henderson County Schools district has faced challenges with bus driver shortages this year, but despite those challenges students are ready for a brand new year, and what better way to kick things off than a first day celebration.
They kicked off with their Senior Sunrise for the class of 2024 right at their Football Stadium at 5:30 this morning.
44News spoke with Senior, Ty Boggess, on his last first day of high school, “Bitter sweet. It's exciting to get senior year started, but it’s also sad knowing it’ll be over in a year. But good to look forward to new adventures in life.”
It's always an exciting time for the kids coming back to class. As parents, students, and faculty make sure they have everything they need to start the year on the right foot.
They had lots of events and activities to do this morning. Like a coffee truck from Owensboro, a DJ, a cornhole setup, a class picture in the stands of the stadium, and they also had teachers making a pancake breakfast for everyone.
44News spoke with Agriculture Teacher, Jt Payne, on the most rewarding part of being an educator, “I would say events like this really set it into motion as to why we do what we do. We get to see our seniors come in for the last time after we’ve been with them for four years, and we get to see their future plans and hopefully prepare them.”
Seniors will also wear backpacks this week which they plan to donate to Elementary school kids for the Colonels 4 Kids program this Friday.
44News spoke with Senior, Taylor Troutman, on the reason for this program, “A lot of people can’t afford to get some stuff and the Youth Service Center people get money to spend on the kids but they don’t get unlimited. So, if we start giving them stuff, then that will help them not have to spend as much.”
Students were even signing their names on a white robe, where they will choose one senior the week of graduation to wear the robe at the graduation ceremony.
The school year is just getting started, but students are already looking forward to what's ahead!