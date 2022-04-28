Henderson County High School seniors fill trucks of food for 'Feed Seniors Now' program

According to Feeding America, in 2019, 5.2 million seniors faced hunger in America. This represents one in 14 seniors - or just more than 7% of all seniors.
Feed Seniors Now, a program created in partnership between Green River Area Development District, Independence Bank, Comfort Keepers, and Specialty Foods Group, is seeking to fill the gap for older adults who may sometimes have to skip meals or eat smaller portions due to financial constraints.
Students at Henderson County High School were able to fill two truckloads of food top support seniors through the program.
"Seeing how we only have one class of students involved and we are able to have this make this kind of an impact its only up from here," said Ginger Stoval, an educator at Henderson County High School. "We are looking forward to next year where we can make a school wide competition by grade level and maybe double or triple the amount of donations."
Donations for the Feed Seniors Now program are being accepted through April 29.
Items being accepted include:
- canned fruit, vegetables, meats
- peanut butter
- crackers
- juices
- muffin, bread mixes
- rice
- pasta, sauce
- nuts
- canned soups
- nutrition shakes
- dry cereal, instant oatmeal
Items can be dropped off at the GRADD office, or at any Independence Bank location.
On May 4, Volunteers will be delivering the donated items to low income seniors in five participating counties.
It’s estimated that nearly 4,000 food deliveries have been made throughout the duration of the Feed Seniors Now program.