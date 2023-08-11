Henderson County High School Seniors second annual Colonels 4 Kids program

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEVV) —Even though the school year has just started, Seniors here at Henderson County High School hosted their second annual Colonels 4 Kids program to give back to younger students.
Since the start of school on Wednesday, seniors have been collecting backpacks for elementary school students.
All week long they have been wearing children’s backpacks to classes to get others excited and involved with the donations.
44News spoke with Student Coordinator, Taylor Troutman, on her feelings of donating her backpack today, “I’m not sad because I’m giving it away. I’m sad because I want them to really enjoy it and I feel so sorry for all the kids who just really can’t afford it. Anything I can make their day brighter, that’s what I want to do.”
They presented their donations to Family Resource Coordinators in the gym this morning, with one fourth of the senior class participating. Making the total 90 backpacks donated.
44News spoke with Family Resource Center Coordinator, Amanda Curlin, on what this means for the Elementary kids receiving the donations, “They are gonna feel brand new. They love knowing that they came from the seniors. They walk around and especially when we say the big kids at the high school bought them and donated them.”
They gave away backpacks to 7 different Elementary schools and one local Pre-school.
The focus of this event was to instill being committed, caring, and confident in these young students’ minds.