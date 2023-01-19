Henderson County looking to put an end to a rise in overdoses

A crisis is happening in Henderson. Only 19 days into the new year and already there have been 19 overdoses resulting in 4 deaths. Community leaders are coming together to combat this epidemic.
Narcan is a life saying tool that can help those who are overdosing. Workers with the Green River Health Department spent the day handing out Narcan at Brightview Health in Henderson.
"We want everyone to have it, parents, grandparents, anyone that has a loved one that is dealing with opioids," says Angela Bindert of Green River Health Department.
Today's event follows the Henderson County Board of Education's move to put Narcan in A-E-D boxes in their schools.
"This was brought to our attention by the Henderson Police Department. They have seen an uptick in opioid overdoses in our community. So, we took it to our board, they approved it," says Megan Mortis, Director of Public Information for Henderson County Schools. "It will be in all of our A-E-D boxes throughout the district which anyone can have access to that and our staff will have an online training on how to use it."
If you missed the event today at BrightView Health, the Henderson Police Department has supplies of Narcan available and you can contact them for more information.