Henderson County Public Library celebrates 'Library Card Sign Up' month

September is "Library Card Sign Up" month at the Henderson County Public Library.
The event will take place this Saturday, September 17th, from 9a.m. to 5p.m.
Children ages 3 to 11 who sign up for their very first library card will receive a goody bag.
If you already have a library card, kids are welcome to join a scavenger hunt, crafts, and a book character meet and greet.
HCPL says they are also celebrating the month with local Henderson businesses to offer discounts for all new cardholders.
The discounts are set to expire September 30th, 2022.