Henderson County Schools approves 3% pay raise for all contracted employees

Employees within the Henderson County Schools district will be getting a pay raise starting next school year.
On Wednesday, district officials said that 3% pay raise and a $1,000 supplement had been approved for all contracted school employees heading into the 2022-23 school year.
According to the district, 2.25% of the pay increase will be provided through state education funding, with the remainder coming from local tax revenues.
“I am very thankful to the board for making this decision to give a 3% raise and supplement to our staff. We care and wholeheartedly believe in our people. They pursue excellence every day. Investing in all of our staff results in a better education and outcomes for our students and our community," Henderson County Schools Superintendent Bob Lawson said. "We will remain steady in taking actions that keep us financially stable, while also honoring the diligent work and commitment our staff gives daily to the students of Henderson County Schools.”
The district's announcement says that the general pay raise, in addition to the annual level of years experience, will go into effect on July 1, 2022.
The $1,000 supplemental check will be issued in two installments with $500 being issued in the fall and $500 issued in the spring.