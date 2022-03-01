Henderson County Schools District Removes Mask Requirement on Buses

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Kentucky...Illinois...Indiana...
Ohio River at Owensboro, Newburgh Dam, Mount Vernon, J.T. Myers
Dam, Shawneetown and Golconda.
.Continued dry conditions will allow points along the Ohio from
Owensboro to Golconda to crest and begin a slow fall this week.
For the Ohio River...including Owensboro, Newburgh Dam, Mount
Vernon, J.T. Myers Dam, Shawneetown, Golconda...Minor to Moderate
flooding is forecast.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Stay tuned to further developments by listening to your local radio,
television, or NOAA Weather Radio for further information.
Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.
&&
...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING THROUGH TUESDAY
AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.
* WHERE...Ohio River at Mount Vernon.
* WHEN...Until Tuesday afternoon.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 6:00 AM CST Tuesday the stage was 42.5 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
late Tuesday morning and continue falling to 26.5 feet
Friday, March 11.
- Flood stage is 35.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
&&