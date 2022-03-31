Henderson County Schools Names New Director of Administration

The Henderson County Schools district in Henderson County, Kentucky, has named its next Director of Administration, district officials announced Thursday.
HCS says Ryan Reusch will serve as the district's new Director of Administration.
Reusch joins the district with 24 years of education experience under his belt. In his most recent role, which began in 2011, he served as the Principal of South Middle School. Prior to that position, he was the Principal of Central Academy.
Reusch holds a Bachelor of Arts from Georgetown College, teaching certification in Physical Education, a Master of Arts and Rank 1 in School Administration from Murray State University. Additionally, he was a part of the Kentucky Leadership Institute for School Principals program.
As the district's Director of Administration, HCS sasys Reusch will have an oversight of the Henderson County Schools Technology Department as well as be responsible for the coordination of co-curricular and extracurricular activities, the Student Code of Conduct, and general administration and instructional supervision duties.
“I am honored to join Dr. Lawson’s team as the Director of Administration. Henderson County Schools is a top-notch school district," Reusch said in a statement. "I look forward to the journey of continuous improvement as we Pursue Excellence.”
Reusch will begin his new role on July 1, 2022.