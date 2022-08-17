 Skip to main content
Henderson County Schools seeking to help disabled young people

Henderson County Schools are using the  CHILD FIND System to find anyone from birth all the way up to 21, who has a  disability and may need special education services.

District leaders say they are looking for children or youth not in school or those who are in school, including private or home schools, but still need special services.

According to a release from the district, children and youth with disabilities include those with hearing or vision impairments, emotional/behavioral disabilities, deafness, blindness, health issues, and many other types of conditions.

Henderson County School leaders are encouraging anyone who can assist with CHILD FIND by providing information about children with a disability in Henderson County who are not yet receiving special education services.

For more information contact:

Kris Mayes

Director of Special Education

Henderson County Schools

270-831-8749

