...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO MIDNIGHT CDT
FRIDAY NIGHT...

The Indiana Department of Environmental Management has called for an
Air Quality Action Day for high levels of Ozone in the air for Friday
for the following Southwest Indiana counties,

Vanderburgh, Posey, Warrick, Spencer, Gibson, and Pike.

This alert is in effect from midnight tonight to midnight CDT
Friday night.

An Ozone Alert is issued when a combination of high temperatures,
light winds and other factors are expected to produce conditions
where high levels of ozone emissions may exceed federally mandated
standards.

Here are some recommended actions that the public can take to
reduce Ozone emissions:

* Walk, bike, carpool, or use public transportation
* Avoid using the drive-through and combine errands into one
trip
* Avoid refueling your vehicle or using gasoline-powered lawn
equipment until after 7 pm
* Turn off your engine when idling for more than 30 seconds
* Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air
conditioner to 75 degrees or above.

Anyone sensitive to changes in air quality may be affected when
Ozone levels are high. Children, the elderly, and anyone with heart
or lung conditions should reduce or avoid exertion and heavy work
outdoors.

Henderson County sends off the high school baseball and softball team to state

  • Updated
  • 0
Henderson County Colonels
Joe Downs

Both Colonels softball and baseball are heading to Lexington to compete for a state title. The community came together today to send off the teams.

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEVV) —

The Henderson County High School (HCHS) baseball and softball team are both heading to Lexington as they will compete for a state title. Today, students, faculty, and families all lined the parking lot at Henderson County High School holding signs, balloons, pom poms and more.

Everyone came out excited to send off their baseball and softball teams to state. 

"Its just awesome how insane our community is and how we can all group together and be supportive of our one high school and all the teams," said Allisen Harrison, a student at HCHS. 

For the softball team, they are familiar with Lexington as this will be there 3rd straight state appearance but for the boys, this will be the first time baseball has made it to Lexington in a decade.

"Its very exciting that this happened," said Molly Hamilton, a community member. 

"Yes its been a long time since we've been to the state tournament, so its going to be a memorable experience," said Allison Satterfield, a community member. 

Softball hits the field at 5 p-m central against Great Crossing. The baseball team will have to wait until Friday at 7:30 p-m central when they take on Pulaski County. 

