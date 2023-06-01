Henderson County sends off the high school baseball and softball team to state

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEVV) —
The Henderson County High School (HCHS) baseball and softball team are both heading to Lexington as they will compete for a state title. Today, students, faculty, and families all lined the parking lot at Henderson County High School holding signs, balloons, pom poms and more.
Everyone came out excited to send off their baseball and softball teams to state.
"Its just awesome how insane our community is and how we can all group together and be supportive of our one high school and all the teams," said Allisen Harrison, a student at HCHS.
For the softball team, they are familiar with Lexington as this will be there 3rd straight state appearance but for the boys, this will be the first time baseball has made it to Lexington in a decade.
"Its very exciting that this happened," said Molly Hamilton, a community member.
"Yes its been a long time since we've been to the state tournament, so its going to be a memorable experience," said Allison Satterfield, a community member.
Softball hits the field at 5 p-m central against Great Crossing. The baseball team will have to wait until Friday at 7:30 p-m central when they take on Pulaski County.