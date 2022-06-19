Henderson County Sheriff's Office investigating shooting at Marina Pointe

The Henderson County Sheriff's Office is investigating an early Sunday morning shooting at Marina Pointe.
According to the HSCO, the Evansville Police Department had originally responded to the area for a shots fired call.
After investigating, it was discovered the shooting took place on the Kentucky side of the Marina.
When HCSO deputies arrived, they found the victim who had been shot had already been taken to Deaconess Midtown Hospital.
HSCO and EPD worked to process the scene.
The name and condition of the victim is still unknown and this is an active investigation.