Henderson County Sheriff's Office issues warning on new phone scam

The Henderson County Sheriff's Office is asking community members to keep an eye out for a new phone scam.
On Thursday, the sheriff's office said that it had received numerous complaints about a new scam being attempted over the phone.
According to the sheriff's office, the phone scammer is falsely identifying themselves as a supervisor with the sheriff's office. The scam caller then tells the victim that they missed jury duty, and that a warrant for their arrest will be issued.
HCSO also says that the scam caller provides information on the victim, like their car make, maiden name, or their place of employment, in an effort to make them believe the call is real.
The sheriff's office says the scam caller can also "spoof" a fake number to actually make it look like the sheriff's office is calling.
"The public is advised to ignore any such call they get which directs them to send money in any form such as cash, credit card, check, money order, etc., to any entity," the sheriff's office said in a statement. "No law enforcement agency will contact anyone by phone over these types of issues."
Anyone with questions on the issue can call the Henderson County Sheriff's Office at (270) 826-2713.