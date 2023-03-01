Henderson Fire Chief announces retirement after more than 20 years of service

Henderson's Fire Chief announces he will be retiring at the end of March.
During the Henderson City Commissioners meeting Tuesday, the City Manager informed officials Chief Scott Foreman will soon retire.
Foreman served the city for 23 years and worked as Fire Chief for the last 8 years.
We're told the retirement will be an opportunity for him to spend more time with his family.
"This is exciting and also sad at the same time," says Chief Scott Foreman. "For 23 years this is all I've known and I've given 150 percent for my entire career and it will be 150 percent for the next 30 days too."
Foreman's last day as Chief will be March 31sst.
Henderson City Commissioners will work to decide who the next Chief will be within the next few weeks.