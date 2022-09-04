 Skip to main content
Henderson Fire Department crews respond to Sunday morning fire

Megan DiVenti

Henderson Fire officials respond to an early morning structure fire. 

HFD says crews were called to the intersection of Ingram and 2nd Street, across from Holy Name Catholic Church, shortly before 5:30 a.m. Sunday. 

We're told crews found fire coming from the first floor door and nearby window. 

HFD says the building is made up of six separate apartments, and ten total people were evacuated from the other apartments with the help of Henderson Police. 

Officials say one person had evacuated, uninjured, before crews arrived. 

We're told most of the fire was contained to the original apartment, but Second Street was closed for a short time due to the water line supply line being laid across the street. 

Henderson Fire officials also want to remind residents it's illegal to drive over a fire hose. 

