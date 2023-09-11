 Skip to main content
Henderson Fire Department honors the 22nd Anniversary of 9/11 with Sunrise Remembrance

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEVV) — Firefighters and community members gathered for a Sunrise Remembrance Service on Starlite Drive, as a tribute for the 22nd anniversary of the tragic events of 9/11.

As the sun began to rise over the horizon, dozens of firefighters stood in solemn formation, their uniforms neatly pressed, and American flags flown at half-staff. 

This gathering was a reminder that we honor the bravery and sacrifice of the first responders who rushed into danger without hesitation on 9/11.

During the ceremony they displayed a wreath with over 300 roses, each one representing a first responder's life lost. They placed it right next to an actual piece of the World Trade Center the station has here in Henderson, alongside the ringing of the bell.

44News spoke with  Fire Driver Engineer, Tanner Simon, on what the different colored roses represent.

“The wreath has red roses for the firefighters, and blue for the police officers. It just represents the firefighters and police officers that were lost on that day,” Simon stated.

Local residents, young and old, gathered to pay their respects, offering words of support and gratitude to the firefighters who protect their community every day.

As we look back on that tragic day, we also look forward with resilience and hope.

