Henderson fire department in need of firefighters

Henderson Firefighters are in high demand at Station One’s Washington Street location.
Due to the high need, they held an informational meeting for open fire firefighter positions at 6 P.M. today.
The fire department works around the clock to help the community, not only by putting out fires but by providing life-saving emergency medical services as well.
The department is looking to fill one position immediately, but annually 5-6 positions become available.
We spoke with Fire Chief, Scott Foreman, on the requirements they are looking for in the position “Tonight’s meeting we will also talk about what life is like as a firefighter. What the training is like. We get a lot of people that go to us with no training, and that’s fine. There’s really no criteria for the position other than having a high school diploma or a GED.”
Although there are necessities of fast thinking when it comes to dangers on the job, like controlling fires and responding to emergencies involving life. The number one reason to be a firefighter is to serve others.
The deadline for the positions is March 17th.
If you have any questions you can contact the fire station or apply here.