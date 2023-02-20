Henderson fire department in need of firefighters

 Skip to main content
...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Kentucky...Indiana...

Ohio River at Mount Vernon.

.Recent heavy rains have caused the Ohio River to rise. The river at
Mount Vernon is expected to reach flood stage early Wednesday
morning, and is forecast to crest at 36.7 feet Thursday evening.

For the Ohio River...including Mount Vernon...Minor flooding is
forecast.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM LATE TUESDAY NIGHT TO SATURDAY
MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Ohio River at Mount Vernon.

* WHEN...From late Tuesday night to Saturday morning.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 6:00 AM CST Monday the stage was 33.0 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
early Wednesday morning to a crest of 36.7 feet Thursday
evening. It will then fall below flood stage early Saturday
morning.
- Flood stage is 35.0 feet.


&&

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Kentucky...Indiana...

Ohio River at Newburgh Dam.

.Due to recent heavy rain, the Ohio River is expected to continue to
rise. It is forecast to crest at Newburgh Dam at 41.4 feet Wednesday.

For the Ohio River...including Newburgh Dam...Minor flooding is
forecast.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING TO EARLY FRIDAY
AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Ohio River at Newburgh Dam.

* WHEN...From this morning to early Friday afternoon.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:00 AM CST Monday the stage was 38.1 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 41.4
feet early Wednesday afternoon. It will then fall below flood
stage Friday morning.
- Flood stage is 38.0 feet.


&&

Henderson fire department in need of firefighters

  • Updated
  • 0
The Henderson Fire Department is holding an informational meeting for open fire firefighter positions at 6PM today.

Henderson Firefighters are in high demand at Station One’s Washington Street location.

Due to the high need, they held an informational meeting for open fire firefighter positions at 6 P.M. today.

The fire department works around the clock to help the community, not only by putting out fires but by providing life-saving emergency medical services as well.

The department is looking to fill one position immediately, but annually 5-6 positions become available.

We spoke with Fire Chief, Scott Foreman, on the requirements they are looking for in the position “Tonight’s meeting we will also talk about what life is like as a firefighter. What the training is like. We get a lot of people that go to us with no training, and that’s fine. There’s really no criteria for the position other than having a high school diploma or a GED.”

Although there are necessities of fast thinking when it comes to dangers on the job, like controlling fires and responding to emergencies involving life. The number one reason to be a firefighter is to serve others.

The deadline for the positions is March 17th.

If you have any questions you can contact the fire station or apply here

 

