Henderson Fire Dept. Prevents Garage Fire From Spreading to Nearby Home

  • Updated
Henderson fire crews extinguished blaze at a detached garage on Burris Street Thursday April 7

Crews with the Henderson Fire Department were able to prevent a garage fire from spreading to a nearby home on Burris Street Thursday.

The fire department said it was responding to a fire at a home on Burris Street around 2:30 p.m. Thursday, and that it was originally unclear whether it was a house or a garage that was on fire.

When fire crews arrived, they said they found a detached garage that was fully involved

Our 44News crew spoke with firefighters at the scene, who said that right now, it wasn't clear how the fire started.

Thankfully, firefighters were able to stop the flames from spreading to the nearby home.

No injuries were reported.

