Henderson first responders face off in softball game

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEVV)--After nearly a week of searching for an escaped killer, Henderson law enforcement let off some steam with an old-fashioned softball game.
Henderson Firefighters and Henderson Police faced off at Park Field for the event "Meet the Flash."
There were food trucks, a Homerun Derby event, and a chance to meet this years Henderson Flash baseball players.
"This is a good way for us to just kind of chill out and relax after all the extensive man hunt stuff," says Lt. Stuart O'Nan, HPD. "We're just glad to be out here, have a little fun, and hopefully take back the trophy."
We're told Henderson Police pulled off their 4th consecutive win, with the final score 10-9.
Henderson Flash says their season opener will be Thursday night, June 1st, with the Louisville Jockeys.
It all takes place at Park Field at 6:30 P.M.