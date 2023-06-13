Henderson funding program to fight opioid epidemic with national settlement money

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEVV) — Henderson is taking its first steps towards recovery and education as they plan to get a program up and running to spread awareness about the opioid epidemic.
These first steps come as a result of funding that Kentucky counties are receiving from opioid settlements.
In Henderson, they’re putting their money towards a program hoping to fight back.
Kentucky is receiving hundreds of millions of dollars in a national opioid lawsuit settlement targeting major pharmaceuticals in the country and their role in the current opioid epidemic.
“Fentanyl has been a problem in our county for a while, like all other communities, but we had a rash of deaths in January and it really made us pay attention to this in a way we hadn’t before,” says Henderson County Judge Executive Brad Schneider.
Around that same time, settlements were beginning to be finalized and communities began to see funds from them.
“The idea of creating an office here, a program, headed by an individual who could spearhead some educational efforts in our community with a wide range of people, adults, business leaders, etc. to talk about fentanyl and why it’s so much more dangerous than anything we’ve seen before, and to try to make some sort of impact on that,” says Schneider.
The city and county of Henderson agreed to split the cost of getting this office up and running. Tuesday, the plan was approved.
“Hopefully that office headed by Angie Gatten will begin to conduct those activities, we intend, as quickly as possible,” Schneider tells 44News.
Kentucky counties will continue to see funds from this settlement for the next 20 years. More lawsuits are expected to be settled soon, so counties could be seeing even more funding.
“We don’t want to just sit on it. We want to find stuff that’ll work. We know law enforcement is doing everything they can to fight this, but it’s a frustrating battle. Hopefully this is a good first step in the part of the government to try to fund some programs that’ll make a difference,” Schneider says.