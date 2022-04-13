Henderson Habitat for Humanity to Host Pair of Fundraising Races

In Henderson, runners will soon be able to lace up their running shoes for a good cause.
It's all thanks to a collaboration between Henderson Community College and the Henderson Habitat for Humanity. The two races are being offered in the coming weeks. The first of those races is the Tri-Fest 5K Run/Walk. That race is happening in downtown Henderson on Saturday, April 23rd. It is scheduled to start at 8 a.m. from Central Park. Organizers say the race will go on rain or shine. It is a certified 5K race route complete with medals and awards that will be handed out post-race. Click here to sign up for the Tri-Fest Run/Walk.
The money raised from the event will be used to fund home-building projects in the community.
The second scheduled race happens in May. It is called HCC’s Run 4 The Hill. According to organizers, it is a 4-mile run/walk. It is happening on HCC’s campus on Saturday, May 21st. That race also is slated to begin at 8 a.m. Click here to register for Run 4 The Hill.
The sign-ups are offered for each race, but a discounted rate is offered to those who sign up for both races.