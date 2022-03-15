Henderson Human Rights Town Hall Discuss Data Driven Policing

The Henderson County Human Rights Commission hosted a Town Hall meeting Tuesday evening where community members discussed Data-Driven Policing.
The meeting was open to the community to come out and listen to the panel made up of Henderson Police, the Sheriff, the Judge Executive and Mayor Steve Austin.
"We wanted to invite the community and let the community see how they take that data, how they target those areas and ways to improve in our city and in our county, " said Rev. Charles E. Johnson, the Executive Director of the Henderson County Human Rights Commission.
The panel also answered questions from those in attendance.
"Our job is to educate our communities, educate our people and all citizens about the things and just the problems that they deal with on a day to day base," said Johnson.
Henderson Police Major Ryan Walenga broke down Data-Driven Policing and it's effectiveness in the community.
Stating that it is a type of policing that focuses on geographic mapping in order to locate crime and target those areas with highly visible enforcement.
Major Walenga explained that the Henderson Police Department will analyze different "High-Crime" areas in Henderson. Officers will then prioritize those areas in an attempt to deter crime and reckless driving.
The first panel of it's kind, city leaders plan to continue to find ways to make improvements to Henderson. They plan to host more panels for the community to voice their concerns.