Henderson leaders approve funding for water and sewer projects

The city of Henderson is moving forward with funding for a project that will upgrade the water and sewer systems.

The Henderson Board of Commissioners approved a $10 million general obligation bond for the projects during its recent meeting.

The money will be used for costs associated with the upgrades to the city water services, sanitary sewer and storm sewer system additions and improvements, plus related expenses.

According to city leaders, the project includes working on an upgraded water intake system for the South Water Treatment Plant and a new System Operations Center in Henderson Corporate Park.

