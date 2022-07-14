Henderson library prepares to host an end-of-summer party

It can be hard for students to say goodbye to the summer season.
That's why the Henderson County Public Library wants to help out.
The library is hosting an End of Summer Reading Bash Saturday, July 23rd. It's happening from 5:00-7:00 PM on the library’s lawn.
According to library officials, The Henderson County Public Library began its 2022 Summer Reading Program on June 6th, 2022, with the theme “Make Summer Yours.”
Readers of all ages focused on embracing new skills and subjects such as gardening, art, cooking, gaming, and music.
The End of Summer Reading Bash will celebrate the people who took part in the 2022 Summer Reading Program.
The library staff reached out to members and organizations in the community to create a family-friendly celebration.
Those who are attending include Daniel the Balloon Guy, Healing Reins, the Henderson Police K9 Unit, and the Henderson Fire Department.
According to staff members, the celebration will include a dunk tank, cornhole, and other games. They will also set up a temporary tattoo station, a book walk, and more.
Food vendors will be on hand as well, including Bruce Li Food Truck, Homer’s BBQ, and Kona Ice.