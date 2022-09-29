Henderson Lions Club hosts Arts and Crafts Festival at Audubon State Park this weekend

Audubon State Park in Henderson will be an arts and crafts lovers paradise this upcoming weekend.
The Henderson Lions Club will be filling the park with more than 100 craft and food vendors for the 7th annual Lions Club arts and Crafts Festival.
Organizers say the event will take place Saturday and Sunday, October 1st and 2nd from 10a.m. to 4p.m. each day.
Admission is $5 to park your car.
We're told all items displayed by the vendors are handmade and include crafts, jewelry, pottery, paintings, kitchen items, glass work, wooden items, and decorations.
Food will range from pork burgers, chicken sandwiches, funnel cakes, and lemon shakeups.
Organizers say money raised by the Lions Club is returned to the community in the form of eyesight conservation, including glasses for those who cannot afford them. It also includes eye screenings for school children, grants to Henderson non-profits, and scholarship for high school seniors.
Last year, officials say they raised about $15,000 from the two-day festival.