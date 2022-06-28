Henderson man accused of hitting deputy's cruiser during high-speed pursuit in stolen vehicle

A Henderson, Kentucky man is facing several charges after authorities say he crashed into a deputy's vehicle during a pursuit in Union County Tuesday.
The Union County Sheriff's Office says it started around 2 a.m. Tuesday when deputies spotted a vehicle that had been stolen from the Uniontown Food Mart back on June 20.
Authorities say they tried to pull the driver over but that they refused to stop, starting a pursuit that exceeded speeds of 100 miles per hour.
The sheriff's office says that after entering the city limits of Uniontown, the driver ended up crashing into a deputy's patrol vehicle, disabling his own vehicle in the process.
The sheriff's office says the man was identified as 34-year-old Paul Madden of Henderson.
UCSO says Madden was served an outstanding Parole Violation Warrant, and also faces the following new charges:
- Speeding 26mph or > speed limit
- Reckless Driving
- Operating on Suspended License
- Fleeing or Evading Police 1st degree motor vehicle
- Receiving stolen property $1,000<$10,000
- Wanton Endangerment 1st degree Police Officer
- Criminal Mischief 2nd degree
- Disregarding stop sign
Madden was booked into the Webster County Jail and his bond was set at $20,000.