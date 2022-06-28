 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO MIDNIGHT CDT
WEDNESDAY NIGHT...

The Indiana Department of Environmental Management has called for an
Air Quality Action Day for high levels of Ozone in the air for
Wednesday, June 29 for the following Southwest Indiana counties,,

Vanderburgh, Posey, Warrick, Spencer, Gibson, and Pike.

This alert is in effect from midnight tonight to midnight CDT
Wednesday night.

An Ozone Alert is issued when a combination of high temperatures,
light winds and other factors are expected to produce conditions
where high levels of ozone emissions may exceed federally mandated
standards.

Here are some recommended actions that the public can take to
reduce Ozone emissions:

* Walk, bike, carpool, or use public transportation
* Avoid using the drive-through and combine errands into one
trip
* Avoid refueling your vehicle or using gasoline-powered lawn
equipment until after 7 pm
* Turn off your engine when idling for more than 30 seconds
* Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air
conditioner to 75 degrees or above.

Anyone sensitive to changes in air quality may be affected when
Ozone levels are high. Children, the elderly, and anyone with heart
or lung conditions should reduce or avoid exertion and heavy work
outdoors.

Henderson man accused of hitting deputy's cruiser during high-speed pursuit in stolen vehicle

  • Updated
  • 0
Paul E Madden of Henderson

Paul E Madden of Henderson (Union County Sheriff's Office photo)

A Henderson, Kentucky man is facing several charges after authorities say he crashed into a deputy's vehicle during a pursuit in Union County Tuesday.

The Union County Sheriff's Office says it started around 2 a.m. Tuesday when deputies spotted a vehicle that had been stolen from the Uniontown Food Mart back on June 20.

Authorities say they tried to pull the driver over but that they refused to stop, starting a pursuit that exceeded speeds of 100 miles per hour.

The sheriff's office says that after entering the city limits of Uniontown, the driver ended up crashing into a deputy's patrol vehicle, disabling his own vehicle in the process.

The sheriff's office says the man was identified as 34-year-old Paul Madden of Henderson.

UCSO says Madden was served an outstanding Parole Violation Warrant, and also faces the following new charges:

  • Speeding 26mph or > speed limit
  • Reckless Driving
  • Operating on Suspended License
  • Fleeing or Evading Police 1st degree motor vehicle
  • Receiving stolen property $1,000<$10,000
  • Wanton Endangerment 1st degree Police Officer
  • Criminal Mischief 2nd degree
  • Disregarding stop sign

Madden was booked into the Webster County Jail and his bond was set at $20,000.

Download the free 44News apps to get the latest stories and alerts sent straight to your mobile device

Recommended for you