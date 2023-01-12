 Skip to main content
Henderson man arrested after making bomb threat

  • Updated
  • 0
35-year-old Shawn Hobbs
El'Agance Shemwell

According to the Henderson County Sheriff's Office, a man has been arrested for making a bomb threat towards the County Courthouse. 

Thursday afternoon, the Sheriff's office was notified of a bomb threat made on social media towards the Henderson County Courthouse. As a result, the building was evacuated and shutdown for the remainder of the day. 

Authorities were able to identify the suspect as 35-year-old Shawn Hobbs. 

Hobbs has been charged with Terroristic Threatening, 1st degree, a Class C Felony. He's being held at the Henderson County Detention Center on a $10,000 bond. 

City officials say the courthouse will reopen on Friday. 

 

 

