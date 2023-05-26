Henderson man arrested following traffic stop in Interstate 69 with multiple Evansville dealership plates

A Henderson man faces charges related to having multiple dealership plates from Evansville.
Madisonville Police said 42-year-old Skyler Abbott faces charges including Theft of Motor Vehicle Registration Plates, Lack of Car Insurance, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
Officers said around 5:50PM on May 25, Abbott traveled southbound on Interstate 69 in Hopkins County, drifting over the fog line several times. During a traffic stop near mile marker 117, they noticed that he had a dealer tag plate from a Evansville dealership.
Abbott claimed that he worked for the dealership but, when Madisonville Police contacted that business, they said that he didn't work for them. Police located another dealership plate inside the car, along with used hypodermic needles and scales with possible meth residue inside the car. The business said they have no knowledge on how Abbott obtained the registration plates.
He was booked in Hopkins County Jail but, as since been released on bond.