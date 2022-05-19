Henderson man arrested on 119 child porn charges, Kentucky State Police says

The Kentucky State Police says a Henderson County man was arrested as the result of an undercover child pornography investigation.
KSP says 22-year-old Tyler V. Dyer was arrested on Wednesday on 119 different felony charges for the possession and distribution of matter portraying minors in sex acts.
According to KSP, Dyer was arrested as the result of an undercover Internet Crimes Against Children investigation.
KSP says its Electronic Crime Branch began the investigation after discovering Dyer sharing images of child sexual exploitation online.
As a result of the investigation, KSP says a search warrant was served at a home in Henderson on Wednesday, where equipment used to facilitate the crime was seized and taken to KSP's forensic lab for examination.
KSP says that each of the 119 charges against Dyer could carry a sentence of multiple years in prison.
The investigation remains ongoing at this time.