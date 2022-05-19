 Skip to main content
The National Weather Service in Paducah has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...
Northwestern Warrick County in southwestern Indiana...
Southeastern Gibson County in southwestern Indiana...
Northern Vanderburgh County in southwestern Indiana...

* Until 215 PM CDT.

* At 125 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Haubstadt, or
near Fort Branch, moving northeast at 20 mph.

HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE...Trained weather spotters reported ping pong ball size
hail as the storm passed over Wadesville.

IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail
damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect
wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

* This severe thunderstorm will be near...
Haubstadt around 135 PM CDT.
Fort Branch around 140 PM CDT.

Other locations in the path of this severe thunderstorm include
Oakland City.

This includes the following highways...
Interstate 69 in Indiana between Mile Markers 16 and 38.
Interstate 64 in Indiana between Mile Markers 18 and 37.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.

&&


HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX HAIL SIZE...1.50 IN;
WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

Henderson man arrested on 119 child porn charges, Kentucky State Police says

  • Updated
  • 0
Tyler Dyer, 22, of Henderson (Henderson County Jail photo)

The Kentucky State Police says a Henderson County man was arrested as the result of an undercover child pornography investigation.

KSP says 22-year-old Tyler V. Dyer was arrested on Wednesday on 119 different felony charges for the possession and distribution of matter portraying minors in sex acts.

According to KSP, Dyer was arrested as the result of an undercover Internet Crimes Against Children investigation.

KSP says its Electronic Crime Branch began the investigation after discovering Dyer sharing images of child sexual exploitation online.

As a result of the investigation, KSP says a search warrant was served at a home in Henderson on Wednesday, where equipment used to facilitate the crime was seized and taken to KSP's forensic lab for examination.

KSP says that each of the 119 charges against Dyer could carry a sentence of multiple years in prison.

The investigation remains ongoing at this time.

