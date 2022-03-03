 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...
Kentucky...Illinois...Missouri...

Ohio River at Owensboro, Newburgh Dam, Evansville, Mount Vernon,
J.T. Myers Dam, Shawneetown and Golconda.

.Minor to moderate flooding continues along the Ohio River. Most
points are already experiencing a slow fall in levels, while a few
locations crest over the next 24 hours.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Stay tuned to further developments by listening to your local radio,
television, or NOAA Weather Radio for further information.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH MONDAY
EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Ohio River at Newburgh Dam.

* WHEN...Until late Monday evening.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:00 PM CST Thursday the stage was 44.6 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 44.7
feet just after midnight tonight. It will then fall below
flood stage Monday afternoon.
- Flood stage is 38.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH LATE
TUESDAY NIGHT...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Ohio River at Mount Vernon.

* WHEN...Until early Wednesday morning.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 6:00 AM CST Thursday the stage was 42.9 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
Tuesday evening and continue falling to 25.8 feet Sunday,
March 13.
- Flood stage is 35.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Henderson Man Arrested on Drug Trafficking Charges After Weeks-Long Investigation

  • Updated
  • 0
Russel T Amboree, 45, of Henderson via Henderson County Jail

Russel Amboree, 45, of Henderson (Henderson County Jail)

A Henderson, Kentucky man is facing multiple drug trafficking charges after a two-week investigation, according to investigators.

The Pennyrile Narcotics Task Force says its detectives, along with Henderson County Sheriff's Deputies, originally received information about a man named Jason Lovely who was bringing drugs into a local business. They say he was suspected of selling and using the drugs.

During a two-week investigation, the task force says detectives conducted surveillance and received information that Lovely, who was reportedly living in Evansville, was ingesting drugs at the business.

According to the task force, detectives saw Lovely walk into one of the restrooms where they confronted him. During the confrontation, they say they found and seized a quantity of various drugs in a small sling pack that Lovely was carrying, along with some other drugs in a black zipper bag he had hidden in his pants.

Upon further investigation, the task force says detectives found out that Jason Lovely wasn't the man's real name, and that he was using several alias names.

They say his true identity was revealed to be 45-year-old Russell Amboree of Henderson.

Amboree was booked into the Henderson County Jail on drug trafficking charges for multiple substances, including meth, fentanyl, and marijuana.

