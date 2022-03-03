Henderson Man Arrested on Drug Trafficking Charges After Weeks-Long Investigation

A Henderson, Kentucky man is facing multiple drug trafficking charges after a two-week investigation, according to investigators.
The Pennyrile Narcotics Task Force says its detectives, along with Henderson County Sheriff's Deputies, originally received information about a man named Jason Lovely who was bringing drugs into a local business. They say he was suspected of selling and using the drugs.
During a two-week investigation, the task force says detectives conducted surveillance and received information that Lovely, who was reportedly living in Evansville, was ingesting drugs at the business.
According to the task force, detectives saw Lovely walk into one of the restrooms where they confronted him. During the confrontation, they say they found and seized a quantity of various drugs in a small sling pack that Lovely was carrying, along with some other drugs in a black zipper bag he had hidden in his pants.
Upon further investigation, the task force says detectives found out that Jason Lovely wasn't the man's real name, and that he was using several alias names.
They say his true identity was revealed to be 45-year-old Russell Amboree of Henderson.
Amboree was booked into the Henderson County Jail on drug trafficking charges for multiple substances, including meth, fentanyl, and marijuana.