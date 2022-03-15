Henderson Man Arrested, Several Pounds of Pills and Marijuana Seized After Pursuit: Police

A two-day investigation that started in southwest Indiana and led investigators into western Kentucky resulted in the seizure of nearly three pounds of fentanyl pills, marijuana, some cash, and the arrest of one man, according to police.
The Washington Indiana Police Department says it all started on Monday afternoon when a Chrysler 300 was reportedly seen going down I-69 at speeds of more than 130 miles-per-hour.
WPD says that officers spotted the vehicle driving at a high rate of speed and tried to pull it over, but that the driver wouldn't stop. Police say the pursuit ended after spike strips were utilized in Pike County.
WPD says the driver of the car, who was identified as 37-year-old Toddrick Ogburn, tried to take off on foot, but that he was taken into custody.
During a search of the area where Ogburn was taken into custody, Officers say they found more than 2 pounds of pills. They say they also found marijuana and some cash in Ogburn's car.
Ogburn was taken to jail on charges of Dealing a Schedule II Controlled Substance, Resisting Law Enforcement, and Habitual Traffic Violator, but the police department said the investigation didn't end there.
On Tuesday, officers with the DEA Task Force continued the investigation into Henderson, where a search warrant was executed at Ogburn's residence.
During that search, WPD says officers found around 300 more grams of pills, more than five pounds of marijuana, and a small amount of cash. The pills from both incidents will be sent to a laboratory to be further tested for Fentanyl.
Numerous law enforcement agencies assisted in the investigation.