Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Kentucky...Illinois...Indiana...

Ohio River at Paducah
Ohio River at Golconda
Ohio River at J.T. Myers Dam
Ohio River at Shawneetown

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Missouri...Kentucky...Illinois...Indiana...

Ohio River at Cairo
Ohio River at Olmsted Lock and Dam
Ohio River at Mount Vernon

.The lower Ohio River is falling at most locations, though this will
occur slower below Mount Vernon Indiana.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING THROUGH THURSDAY
MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Ohio River at Mount Vernon.

* WHEN...Until late Thursday morning.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 6:00 AM CDT Tuesday the stage was 38.7 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
early Thursday morning and continue falling to 24.8 feet
Friday, March 25.
- Flood stage is 35.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Henderson Man Arrested, Several Pounds of Pills and Marijuana Seized After Pursuit: Police

  • Updated
  • 0

A two-day investigation that started in southwest Indiana and led investigators into western Kentucky resulted in the seizure of nearly three pounds of fentanyl pills, marijuana, some cash, and the arrest of one man, according to police.

The Washington Indiana Police Department says it all started on Monday afternoon when a Chrysler 300 was reportedly seen going down I-69 at speeds of more than 130 miles-per-hour.

WPD says that officers spotted the vehicle driving at a high rate of speed and tried to pull it over, but that the driver wouldn't stop. Police say the pursuit ended after spike strips were utilized in Pike County.

WPD says the driver of the car, who was identified as 37-year-old Toddrick Ogburn, tried to take off on foot, but that he was taken into custody.

Toddrick Ogburn via Daviess County Indiana Jail

Toddrick Ogburn, 37, of Henderson (Daviess County Indiana Jail photo)

During a search of the area where Ogburn was taken into custody, Officers say they found more than 2 pounds of pills. They say they also found marijuana and some cash in Ogburn's car. 

Ogburn was taken to jail on charges of Dealing a Schedule II Controlled Substance, Resisting Law Enforcement, and Habitual Traffic Violator, but the police department said the investigation didn't end there.

On Tuesday, officers with the DEA Task Force continued the investigation into Henderson, where a search warrant was executed at Ogburn's residence.

During that search, WPD says officers found around 300 more grams of pills, more than five pounds of marijuana, and a small amount of cash. The pills from both incidents will be sent to a laboratory to be further tested for Fentanyl.

Numerous law enforcement agencies assisted in the investigation.

Tags

