Henderson Man Charged With DUI After Saturday Night Pursuit: HPD

A Henderson, Kentucky man is behind bars after authorities say he led officers on a pursuit Saturday night.
The Henderson Police Department says it started around 11:00 p.m. on Saturday at the intersection of 3rd Street and Carlisle Street when officers tried to pull over a driver.
HPD says that when officers turned their emergency lights on to try to pull the driver over, he took off instead of stopping.
Police say the driver was able to get away from the officers temporarily, but that they were able to get his license plate number.
HPD says that after the driver took off from the traffic stop, officers in the area of his home saw him pull into his driveway. He was identified by police as 35-year-old Brent Smith of Henderson.
Police say Smith was arrested and charged with disregarding a stop sign, fleeing or evading from police, no operators-moped license, OMVWI, and trafficking in marijuana.
He was booked into the Henderson County Jail on no bond.