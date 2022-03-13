 Skip to main content
...The Flood Warning continues for the following river in Indiana...
Kentucky...Illinois...

Ohio River at Newburgh Dam, Mount Vernon, J.T. Myers Dam,
Shawneetown and Golconda.

.Water levels along the Lower Ohio River will continue to slowly
fall with flooding expected to persist into the middle and latter
part of this week.

For the Ohio River...including Newburgh Dam, Mount Vernon, J.T.
Myers Dam, Shawneetown, Golconda...Minor flooding is forecast.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING THROUGH TUESDAY
AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Ohio River at Newburgh Dam.

* WHEN...Until early Tuesday afternoon.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:00 AM CDT Sunday the stage was 40.8 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
Tuesday morning and continue falling to 21.5 feet Wednesday,
March 23.
- Flood stage is 38.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Henderson Man Charged With DUI After Saturday Night Pursuit: HPD

  • Updated
  • 0
Brent Smith, 35, of Henderson Henderson County Jail photo

Brent Smith, 35, of Henderson (Henderson County Jail photo)

A Henderson, Kentucky man is behind bars after authorities say he led officers on a pursuit Saturday night.

The Henderson Police Department says it started around 11:00 p.m. on Saturday at the intersection of 3rd Street and Carlisle Street when officers tried to pull over a driver.

HPD says that when officers turned their emergency lights on to try to pull the driver over, he took off instead of stopping.

Police say the driver was able to get away from the officers temporarily, but that they were able to get his license plate number.

HPD says that after the driver took off from the traffic stop, officers in the area of his home saw him pull into his driveway. He was identified by police as 35-year-old Brent Smith of Henderson.

Police say Smith was arrested and charged with disregarding a stop sign, fleeing or evading from police, no operators-moped license, OMVWI, and trafficking in marijuana.

He was booked into the Henderson County Jail on no bond.

